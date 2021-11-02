Game over! ‘Squid Game’-inspired crypto scam collapses as price crashes from $2.8K to zero By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
A cryptocurrency inspired by Netflix’s internationally hit TV show Squid Game scammed investors in what appears to be a $3.38-million “rug pull” scheme.

Dubbed , the cryptocurrency plunged to almost a fraction of a cent minutes after crossing over $2,850 at 09:35 UTC on Nov. 1. The deadly drop oed following a 75,000% bull run, showcasing a greater demand for SQUID among traders after its debut on Oct. 26.

SQUID price pump and dump. Source: CoinMarketCap