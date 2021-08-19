Galaxy Digital partners with Bloomberg for DeFi index By Cointelegraph

Financial news site Bloomberg and Galaxy Digital Management have expanded their crypto offering to track the performance of the decentralized finance space.

In a Thursday announcement, Bloomberg said it would launch an index currently tracking nine different decentralized finance, or DeFi, projects with Galaxy Digital. As of Aug. 1, these projects included Uniswap (UNI), Aave (AAVE), Maker (MKR), Compound (COMP), Yearn.Finance (YFI), Synthetic (SNX), SushiSwap (SUSHI), 0x (ZXR), and Uma (UMA).