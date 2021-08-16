Galaxy Digital backs $50M funding round for crypto staking outfit Figment By Cointelegraph

Home Business Galaxy Digital backs $50M funding round for crypto staking outfit Figment By...

Mike Novogratz’s investment management firm Galaxy Digital has reportedly participated in a $50 million funding round for Figment, a crypto staking startup.

According to Bloomberg on Monday, Galaxy Digital joined investors like Anchorage and Bonfire Ventures in a Series B funding round led by Senator Investment Group and Liberty City Ventures.