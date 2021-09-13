Home Business Gala Games (GALA) rallies 265% shortly after Binance listing announcement By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
7
Nonfungible tokens (NFTs) and play-to-earn gaming are two of the hottest trends in the crypto sector because each presents new avenues for attracting users and the unique character of each niche allows participants to generate wealth rather than having to spend money to become a part of the community.

Gala Games, a blockchain-gaming-focused project that allows users to use their unique NFT characters in gameplay, saw its GALA token etch out significant gains after Binance announced plans to list the GALA token.

GALA/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView