Gal Gadot Recalls Reporting Joss Whedon For Disrespect

“I was shaking trees as soon as it happened.”
In a recent interview with ELLE, Gadot recalled how Joss Whedon, the director of Justice League, allegedly “kind of threatened” her career when she expressed some concerns about her character in the script.
Gadot previously told Israel’s N12 news that Whedon told her he would make her “career miserable” if she didn’t do her job right. However, Gadot said she nipped that situation in the bud before he could disrespect her any further.
“Oh, I was shaking trees as soon as it happened,” she explained to ELLE. “And I must say that the heads of Warner Brothers, they took care of it.”
“Going back to the sense of righteousness that I have … you’re dizzy because you can’t believe this was just said to you,” Galdot added. “And if he says it to me, then obviously he says it to many other people.”
“I just did what I felt like I had to do. And it was to tell people that it’s not OK,” she continued.
“I would’ve done the same thing. I think, if I was a man. Would he tell me what he told me had I been a man? I don’t know. We’ll never know. But my sense of justice is very strong.”
Although Gadot noted that she was “shocked” by what happened to her, she’s still very happy that she stood up for herself.
It’s “water under the bridge,” the Red Notice actor said.
This is why Gadot is my favorite superhero!
