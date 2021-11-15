GACC Endorses States Reform Act

Article content WASHINGTON, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Alliance for Cannabis Commerce (GACC), as part of its ongoing mission to end cannabis prohibition, proudly endorses the States Reform Act. The Act ends federal cannabis prohibition and creates a competitive American cannabis industry while protecting America’s youth and ensuring public safety. According to GACC President Rezwan Khan, “GACC is committed to working with elected officials on both sides of the aisle to move comprehensive cannabis legalization legislation forward. We believe it is imperative that we transition toward an open, inclusive, and robust interstate market of cannabis products as soon as reasonably possible. It is especially important to help address the harms of cannabis prohibition through expungement of past cannabis convictions and to ensure patient access to medical products. We look forward to continuing to work with all stakeholders towards advancing these important goals.”

Article content “This is a historic moment for the cannabis industry, with major legislation now being introduced by members of both political parties. GACC and our colleagues in the Cannabis Freedom Alliance were proud to work with Representative Nancy Mace on the crafting of this legislation that ensures low barriers to entry and good public safety. The States Reform Act stands with the MORE Act and the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act as one of the truly comprehensive cannabis reform bills introduced in this Congress, and GACC is proud to support all three,” added Randal John Meyer, Executive Director of the Global Alliance for Cannabis Commerce “This is an incredibly exciting legislative proposal. As a member of the cannabis farming and cultivation community, we believe this bill provides both certainty of purpose and confidence. These principles will help us to continue to invest and apply the best agricultural practices that promote environmental stewardship and sustainability. We believe that proposals such as this will help expand bi-partisan consensus from rural and farming regions of our country,” said John De Friel, GACC Founding Board Member and CEO of Central Coast Agriculture, a.k.a. Raw Garden

Article content Moe Asnani, GACC Founding Board Member said, “Cannabis is one of the few industries where American businesses don’t enjoy the same benefits as our foreign competitors. Congresswoman Mace’s forward-looking proposal fixes that. We are honored to have worked on this legislation to support American cannabis that is grounded in pragmatism. States like Arizona have created cannabis programs that allowed small independent businesses like ours to grow from three employees to over two hundred. The States Reform Act implements a competitive tax rate for American cannabis companies to enter the global marketplace. This legislation transcends the noise while allowing the US cannabis industry to stay independent. We look forward to working with stakeholders to see this bill become law as soon as possible.”

Article content Will Senn, GACC Founding Board Member said, “We are proud to support this commonsense approach to federal cannabis reform and huge step to right the injustices of the past. The Act is comprehensive and creates a true path forward for an industry that has suffered far too long under federal prohibition and has had to struggle for every inch of its own survival. If passed, we will finally see the true potential of one of the fastest growing industries in the history of this country unlocked.” About The Global Alliance for Cannabis Commerce (GACC)

The Global Alliance for Cannabis Commerce (GACC) is a 501(c)(6) trade organization that exists to provide policymakers and legislators with the guidance necessary to take the nascent cannabis industry from the grey market into a global provider of medical and adult-use cannabis products. GACC advocates in front of government policymakers and legislators in order to legalize and regulate the cultivation, manufacture, distribution, or use of medical and adult-use cannabis products globally. Contact: Randal John Meyer, randal@globalcannabiscommerce.org

