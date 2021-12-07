Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Scowls Through Holiday Show In New Video – Hollywood Life

Kaavia James Union Wade looked like she wasn’t ready for Christmas, as her mom filmed her at a cute Christmas show.

There’s still plenty of time to get into the holiday spirit! Gabrielle Union shared a hilarious video of her daughter Kaavia James looking like she’s not thrilled about being part of a holiday show. Gabrielle, 49, posted the sweet clip to her Instagram on Saturday December 4, and even though Kaavia looked a little grumpy to be part of the show, it was still a super cute moment for her mom to share.

In the clip, Kaavia didn’t look like she was in the holiday spirit. She looked a little grumpy as she gave parents in the audience high fives. Even though she was scowling through out the clip, she still looked adorable in her festive holiday costume, which consisted of a red and white dress and a candy cane themed headband. Gabrielle also showed that she thought her daughter’s facial expressions were hilarious. “They say the holiday season is upon us. Kaavia James disagrees,” she wrote, including a bunch of laughing emojis.

Gabrielle has shared tons of cute videos of Kaavia, and the She’s All That star has shown how hilarious her daughter can be. The Christmas clip wasn’t the first time that Kaavia has acted shady to her mom. Back in June, Gabrielle shared a clip of her little girl sitting on her stomach, before Kaavia put a piece of paper over her mom’s mouth and said, “You stink” to her. Kaavia also once hilariously drove a toy car into her mom to try to get out of nap time, in a silly TikTok.

Besides the funny videos of Kaavia, Gabrielle has also shown adorable videos of her daughter dressed up for various holidays and other occasions. Kaavia sported bunny ears and a colorful outfit, while Gabrielle celebrated Easter with the family on March 25. She showed her little girl sweetly searching for Easter eggs with family friends. The You Got Anything Stronger? author also shared a video of her “lion queen,” dressed as Nala from The Lion King and giving her best roar, while songs from the Disney classic played in the background in an April clip.