Gabrielle Union’s Book Was ‘Healing’ For Relationship With Dwyane Wade – Hollywood Life

Gabrielle Union’s new book has reportedly played a ‘big part’ in healing her past relationship struggles with now-husband, Dwyane Wade.

Gabrielle Union, 48, is set to release another book, in which she opens up about her husband Dwyane Wade, 39, fathering a child with another woman. A source close to the former athlete told HollywoodLife that Dwyane was “ready” for Gabrielle to tell the whole story about their relationship in the book titled, You Got Anything Stronger? “She was upfront with him the whole time,” the insider shared with HL exclusively. “He noticed that writing this book and being so open and real only helped their relationship and that is what was the most important thing for him.”

The source continued, “They are now in a much better place seven years into their marriage than they have ever been. The book has been a big part of the healing process and Dwyane and Gab are very happy about that because they really love each other.” In the book, Gabrielle revealed her soul was “shattered” when she learned that Dwyane had fathered a child with someone else.

“The experience of Dwyane having a baby so easily—while I was unable to—left my soul not just broken into pieces, but shattered into fine dust scattering in the wind,” she wrote in an excerpt from her book, which was shared by Time magazine on September. 10. The pregnancy news completely shattered the Bring it On actress as she was undergoing IVF treatments at the time. “In 2013, before we were married, Dwyane had a baby with another woman. It should go without saying that we were not in a good place at the time that child was conceived.”

Dwyane and his “longtime friend” Aja Metoyer welcomed Xavier in 2013, and their son is now 7. “To say I was devastated is to pick a word on a low shelf for convenience,” the author wrote. “There are people—strangers I will never meet—who have been upset that I have not previously talked about that trauma. I have not had words, and even after untold amounts of therapy I am not sure I have them now.”