Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Gabrielle is such a great mom!
While hanging out in the pool, Union taught Kaavia how to “love every part of herself” when she was showing her the moles on her body.
“Mommy has a lot of moles,” Union told Kaavia in the Instagram clip. “I got moles on my face.”
When Kaavia doubted having moles herself, Union lifted up Kaavia’s foot and showed her that she had one there.
“There’s your mole,” Union said. “But see it’s not bothering anyone, so you just leave it, it’s a part of you. It’s Kav’s mole.”
Elated that she and her mom both had moles, Kaavia screamed, “we got moles!” And Union joined her in excitement.
“We got moles,” the Fearless actor said back.
She captioned the post, “Guac-A-MOLE!! We’ve got moles! 🌟PSA🌟 If your moles change size or shape, don’t make a TikTok. Make a Dr’s appointment 👼🏾 #ShadyBaby.”
Kaavia is going to grow up with so much confidence!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!