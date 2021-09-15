Gabrielle Union Talks Dwayne Wade Other Child

“But I loved him. Each day, he had worked to be forgiven, and I had chosen to do so. And part of this journey of making peace with our love is also making peace with ourselves. I had come to accept that without that awful collision in our lives — this Big Bang moment in our relationship that set our galaxy as we knew it — we wouldn’t have become the individuals we wanted to be,” she continued.



Erika Goldring / Getty Images for GQ

“The me of today would not have stayed with him, but would I be who I am now without that pain? I remember a small voice in my heart telling myself to leave, but my fear of public humiliation was so great that I didn’t take my own advice.”