Gabrielle Union Stuns In Black Bikini In Italy With Dwyane Wade: Photo – Hollywood Life

The ‘Bring It On’ actress and her husband lounged on a giant inflatable flamingo, while they soaked in the sun on vacation.

Talk about fun in the sun! Gabrielle Union and her husband Dwyane Wade looked like they had a blast, while vacationing off the Almafi Coast on Friday August 20. The 48-year-old actress rocked a beautiful, square-shaped bikini in the series of photos, while she enjoyed a day on the water with the 39-year-old former NBA player.

Photo Credit: Ayanna McKnight

Besides her stunning outfit, Gabrielle was all smiles, as she and Dwyane sipped rosé on the back of the inflatable flamingo. In the second photo she shared, she was climbing a ladder onto a boat, giving a full-view of her gorgeous bikini. In another photo, the Miami Heat guard flashed peace signs, as his wife smiled on the back of the inflatable. She also shared a photo of Dwyane kicking back and relaxing on the back of the floatie. She captioned the post with a bunch of flamingo, wave and clinking champagne glass emojis and included the hashtag “WadeWorldTour2021.” It looked like they took part in plenty of aquatic activities on the getaway, as jetskis were floating in the water behind them.

The L.A.’s Finest actress shared lots of glimpses into their trip to Italy on her Instagram. She posted stories of her and her husband doing deep breathing and sipping wine in a field with a beautiful view. She also posted a video of herself, looking off the side of a boat, taking in the sunset, as her dress flows in the wind.

Gabrielle and Dwyane have been living it up this summer! The couple were two of many celebrities who attended former President Barack Obama‘s 60th birthday party in Martha’s Vineyard in early August, and they shared a kiss before boarding a private jet after the event. Gabrielle has showed off tons of her sexy bikinis on Instagram, including a beautiful white swimsuit at the end of July. Dwyane has clearly enjoyed all the bathing suits, because in a July photo, the former NBA player was grabbing his wife’s backside in a romantic photo that she posted.