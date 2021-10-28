Gabrielle Union Sizzles In A Bikini With Dwyane Wade — Photo – Hollywood Life

Gabrielle Union took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a sexy bikini clip with husband Dwayne Wade as they posed by the beach.

Gabrielle Union, 48, and husband Dwayne Wade, 39, looked hotter than ever on Wednesday Oct. 27 as Gabrielle shared a boomerang clip of the two to her Instagram. In the shot, the husband-and-wife posed together on a beautiful beach, each showing off their exceptional figures. Dwayne sported some black swim trunks with a detailed pattern on them while Gabrielle stunned in slinky black bikini, wearing her dark locks long down her back. Both also wore sunglasses for the shot as they were all smiles under the sun. “On Fantasy Island,” Gabrielle captioned the post, tagging her hubby.

The all-star couple are keen on sharing some hot bod photos with their fans, as they recently stunned in a shirtless shot while posing in a full-length mirror. For that series of snaps, the actress and former professional basketball player posed in the mirror without tops while sporting evergreen-colored pants with gold, multi-colored designs.

Gabrielle’s latest pics come after her making headlines with her tell-all book, You Got Anything Stronger? One of the major revelations in the book was Gabrielle finding out Dwayne had a child with another woman before they were married. The Bring it On actress admitted she felt “shattered” after she found out as the information brought up her own struggles.