Gabrielle Union Recalls Auditioning For The Matrix

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
2

“I’m pretty sure there was a restraining order of sorts.”

Table of Contents

“I went to audition, to me, I needed to feel like the most powerful, beautiful and amazing woman in the world, so of course, I wanted to channel Janet Jackson,” she explained.


Christopher Polk / Getty Images

In order to get the look, Union spent as much money as she needed to look like the pop star.

“I [went] to Extensions Plus … the Mecca of waves. I wanted to get the good hair, the Janet hair, from the weave emporium,” she said. “I literally [found] the exact outfit from her album cover. I [drew] in the damn mole. I [was] fully committed.”

“I [played] Janet the whole time, waiting for the audition, in there early,” Union continued. “No one’s going to stop me … [then] in walks Janet Jackson.”


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

No one was more surprised than Union that the “Rhythm Nation” singer was going for the same part as her.


Dave Hogan / Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for MTV

“The same audition and I’m cosplaying as Janet, with a weird drawn-on mole,” she laughed.

But as fate had it, neither of them got the part.

“I think we cancelled each other out,” Union joked. “I’m pretty sure there was a restraining order of sorts.”

Union later felt better about her failed audition when she met Jackson at the club.


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

“I’m bawling in the club, snot bubbles, the whole thing…but now she knows I’m a weirdo.”

“I don’t know what’s about to happen, and I get there, and she jumps up and gives me a hug and says I’m so proud of you,” Union recalled. “More snot bubbles.”

“But now we’re friends,” she added. “So neither of us got it.”


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Juggernaut Productions, Inc.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR