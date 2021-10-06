Gabrielle Union Recalls Auditioning For The Matrix

“I’m pretty sure there was a restraining order of sorts.”
In order to get the look, Union spent as much money as she needed to look like the pop star.
“I [went] to Extensions Plus … the Mecca of waves. I wanted to get the good hair, the Janet hair, from the weave emporium,” she said. “I literally [found] the exact outfit from her album cover. I [drew] in the damn mole. I [was] fully committed.”
“I [played] Janet the whole time, waiting for the audition, in there early,” Union continued. “No one’s going to stop me … [then] in walks Janet Jackson.”
No one was more surprised than Union that the “Rhythm Nation” singer was going for the same part as her.
“The same audition and I’m cosplaying as Janet, with a weird drawn-on mole,” she laughed.
But as fate had it, neither of them got the part.
“I think we cancelled each other out,” Union joked. “I’m pretty sure there was a restraining order of sorts.”
Union later felt better about her failed audition when she met Jackson at the club.
“I’m bawling in the club, snot bubbles, the whole thing…but now she knows I’m a weirdo.”
“I don’t know what’s about to happen, and I get there, and she jumps up and gives me a hug and says I’m so proud of you,” Union recalled. “More snot bubbles.”
“But now we’re friends,” she added. “So neither of us got it.”
