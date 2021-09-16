Gabrielle Union Opens Up About Her Surrogacy Journey In Time Magazine Essay

Roommates, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade welcomed their baby girl Kaavia Wade back in 2018, and the couple has been quite candid about how much of a blessing she has been in their lives. Prior to the shady baby’s birth, Gabrielle had experienced various complications with pregnancy, which she recently opened up about in an essay in Time.

Gabrielle expressed that pregnancy was one of her life-long dreams, and being a pregnant woman in the public eye would’ve been the icing on the cake. Unfortunately, after trying to carry a baby on her own through IVF treatments, Gab’s doctor advised her that her “best chance for a healthy baby would be surrogacy.” While speaking on her hesitancy to start the surrogacy process, Gabrielle revealed a devastating fact about her husband.

“in 2013, before we were married, Dwyane had a baby with another woman,’ Gabrielle Union wrote. “It should go without saying that we were not in a good place age the time that child was conceived. But we were doing much better when he finally told me about the pregnancy. To say I was devastated is to pick a word on a low shelf for convenience”

Despite the terrible impact this news had on Gabrielle, she explained that their relationship got back on track and Dwyane encouraged her to consider surrogacy as an option for them conceive. Gabrielle recalls considering using a drug called Lupron, which have intense side effects on women’s body including causing bones to break easily. Dwyane, however, expressed that his wife’s safety was most important to him.

“He looked me in the eye. ‘As much as we want this baby, I want you,’ he said slowly. ‘We’ve lost too much in our relationship for me to be okay with encouraging you to do one more thing to your body and soul.”

In the remainder of the essay, Gabrielle explains the roller coaster of emotion she experienced after the couple decided to go through with the surrogacy journey. Click here to read the entire piece and be sure to send Gabrielle and her family love and light, Roomies!

