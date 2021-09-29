Gabrielle Union On Dwyane Wade’s Slim-Fit Revealing Pants

“If you are a blessed person, a blessed gentleman, I was like, ‘Um, a lot of information there.'”
In an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night promoting her new memoir, she joked about how she warns Dwyane about his tight-fitting pants, which are often a bit too revealing in the crotch area.
“He likes a slim fit. And the thing about a slim-fit pants, if you are a blessed person, a blessed gentleman, I was like, ‘Um, a lot of information there with that slim fit, with that particular cut,” the 48-year-old explained. “I can see your heartbeat.”
She continued, “I will give him a heads up that it could be a problem,” Union said. “He rarely listens. And he’s like, ‘What is the eggplant emoji and why is that in my comments?'”
When asked if Dwyane really doesn’t know what the emojis mean, she responded, “He knows now! And I think it’s the goal. I think it’s the goal, is to have his comment section filled with [eggplant emojis].”
The power couple have been married for seven years now, just recently celebrating their anniversary. “Ain’t No Stoppin Us Now. 7 years and a lifetime to go,” Gabrielle wrote in an Instagram video. “My best friend, the coolest homie, mentor and inspiration, my love, my husband. I 🖤 you @dwyanewade Happy Anniversary baby.”
You can watch Gabrielle’s full interview here.
