Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Kiss In Swimsuits – Watch Video – Hollywood Life

Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union are seriously the cutest couple ever & they proved that in a new PDA-filled video.

Dwyane Wade, 39, and Gabrielle Union, 48, are enjoying their Mediterranean vacation on a yacht and they proved how in love they are in a new video. Gab posted a video of her and Dwyane kissing while in swimsuits and he even gave her backside a little squeeze. Gab captioned the adorable video, “Stop playin wit that man!!! #wadeworldtour2021 #wadeswithfriends #canirelax.”

In the video, Gab was rocking a pastel yellow bikini featuring a triangle top and tide-sie bottoms while Dwyane wore a black bathing suit and a do-rag. The lovebirds shared a kiss on the lips while Dwyane grabbed her behind and then they break apart and Dwyane said “look at this s**t y’all,” referring to the gorgeous scenery, while Gab danced to the song on the radio.

The couple has been on a European vacation this week and aside from this video, Gab posted a slideshow of photos from the Amalfi Coast. The couple looked super cute as they lounged in the ocean on a massive flamingo float while Gab rocked a halterneck black bikini.

Dwyane and Gab are one of our favorite Hollywood couples and we love that they always show PDA. Earlier in the month, on Aug. 8, the pair boarded a private jet in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts after celebrating former president, Barack Obama’s 60th birthday party.

They looked madly in love as the two shared a sweet kiss before boarding the plane. Gab looked casual and chic in a bright green crewneck sweatshirt that said RH on the front with matching sweat shorts. She topped her look off with a pair of crisp white sneakers and a BOYY bag. Dwyane was dressed in a head-to-toe white ensemble featuring a collared white shirt and baggy trousers.