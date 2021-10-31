Gabrielle Union Celebrates Her Birthday With A Private Performance From 112

Gabrielle Union just turned 49 years old, and she is definitely living up to the definition of “black don’t crack.”

Gabby and her loved ones traveled to what seemed like a beautiful island for her birthday to turn up, and one of the highlights was definitely the private performance from R&B group 112.

Dwyane Wade shared a video of the group on stage as they performed their classic song “Cupid,” from their 1997 self-titled album. The group’s lead singer, Slim said, “Ayo D. Wade you did a real good job…you know what I’m talking about,” as he proceeded to sing.

Dwyane shared the clip to his Instagram and said, “Happy Fourty-Fine @gabunion.”

112 also shared a different angle of their performance as they wished Gabrielle a happy birthday, and thanked Dwyane for everything.

The Wade’s have had a lot to celebrate as of lately.

As we previously reported, last week Dwyane’s son Zaire Wade was drafted to the NBA G League. He was drafted by the Salt Lake City Stars, which is affiliated with the Utah Jazz, the team that Dwyane has an ownership stake in. Zaire was the 296th-ranked prospect in the 2021 recruiting class, and the 10th overall pick in the draft.

Dwayne commented about the exciting moment and said, “Wade Legacy Continues…Proud Dad moment!”

Happy 49th Birthday Gabrielle Union!

