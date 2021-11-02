Gabrielle Union And Zaya Wade Shared A Matching Moment

“Great minds think alike.”
“great minds think alike @prada,” Zaya captioned the photo.
Zaya not only had the same purse as Gabrielle but also went all out on her Prada outfit, rocking shoes and a top from the designer.
The look not only came courtesy of the luxury brand but also courtesy of her dad Dwyane Wade’s credit card!
“@prada my cc thanks you 🙏🏾,” Dwyane jokingly commented on the photo.
But don’t worry — Dwayne actually hyped up Gabrielle and Zaya on his Instagram story.
And if the snaps of Zaya and Gabrielle say anything, it’s that the teen is definitely a fashionista in the making!