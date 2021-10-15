G7 leaders issue central bank digital currency guidelines By Cointelegraph

The Group of Seven (G7) advanced economic nations discussed central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) this week and concluded that they should “do no harm” and meet rigorous standards.
Finance leaders from the G7 met in Washington on Wednesday to discuss central bank digital currencies and endorsed 13 public policy principles regarding their implementation.
