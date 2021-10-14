G7 Finance Leaders Issue Guidelines on Central Bank Digital Currencies By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
G7 Finance Leaders Issue Guidelines on Central Bank Digital Currencies
  • G7 leaders gathered in Washington to discuss CBDC and approved 13 policies.
  • They also requested that new CBDCs do not harm the bank capacity.
  • Central bankers and G7 ministers enhance domestic and cross-border benefits.

On October 13, G7 financial leaders gathered in Washington to discuss Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC). During the meeting, they approved 13 public policy principles regarding their implementation.

The G7 includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, UK, and the US. Besides, they requested that the newly launched CBDCs “do not harm” the bank’s capacity and maintain financial stability.

The G7 finance ministers and central bankers released a statement, saying:

Strong international coordination and cooperation on these issues help to ensure that public and private sector innovation will deliver domestic and cross-border benefits while being safe for users and the broader financial system.

In addition, the leaders of the G7 countries have confirmed that they share the responsibility of minimizing “adverse spillovers to the international monetary and financial system.” But, one G7 country has yet to issue a CBDC. But several, including the UK, are continually analyzing the technological and economic results.

Furthermore, the US is moving its feet with its CBDC’s plans, and the Federal Reserve remains very skeptical about digital dollars.

However, China is already ahead of the pack with its digital yuan, and its latest crackdown on crypto will likely be part of its grand plans to promote further and control central bank money flows.

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR