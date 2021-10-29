G20 leaders must push for WTO conference to be a success – WTO chief

Article content

ROME — Country leaders meeting at the G20 summit in Rome must push for the World Trade Organization (WTO) major ministerial conference next month to be a success, the head of the trade body said on Friday.

“I hope that the G20 leaders will speak to the trade ministers to ensure that the ministerial conference is a success,” WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said at Rome’s LUISS University a day before the summit gathering together the world’s biggest rich and emerging countries. (Reporting by Francesco Zecchini, writing by Giselda Vagnoni)