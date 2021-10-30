G20 leaders endorse global minimum corporate tax deal for 2023 start

“We call on the OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework on Base Erosion and Profit Shifting to swiftly develop the model rules and multilateral instruments as agreed in the Detailed Implementation Plan, with a view to ensure that the new rules will come into effect at global level in 2023,” the draft conclusions, seen by Reuters, said.

ROME — Leaders of the world’s 20 biggest economies (G20) will endorse an OECD deal on a global minimum corporate tax of 15%, draft conclusions of the two-day G20 summit showed on Saturday, with a view to have the rules in force in 2023.

The conclusions are to be formally adopted on Sunday.

In October, 136 countries reached a deal on a minimum tax on global corporations, including internet giants like Google , Amazon, Facebook, Microsoft or Apple to make it harder for them to avoid taxation by establishing offices in low-tax jurisdictions.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the endorsement of the minimum tax would help U.S. businesses and workers, even though the deal also means that many U.S.-based companies, like the Internet giants, will be paying more tax than now.

“This deal will remake the global economy into a more prosperous place for American business and workers,” Yellen said in a statement. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski, Crispian Balmer, Andrea Shalal and Jason Lange, editing by Elizabeth Piper)