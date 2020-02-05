G Eazy's girlfriend speaks: call Megan Thee Stallion A & # 39; THOT & # 39 ;!

Rapper G Eazy revealed over the weekend that he has been connecting with rapper Megan Thee Stallion. Now G Eazy's girlfriend is talking about their new relationship, and seems to be furious with Megan.

According to multiple reports, G Eazy has been dating the Yasmin Wijnaldum model for the past 6 months. And in September, the couple attended the Harper & # 39; s Bazaar Icons party. It was at that party when G Eazy met Megan.

Megan was introduced to Yasmin as G Eazy's girlfriend. The two women liked each other and Meg and Yasmin went out together for the rest of the night and also "appeared,quot; together.

Now, just a few months later, Megan is "appearing,quot; with Yasmin's man.

We have to admit that Megan made the girl dirty.

Naturally, Yasmin feels betrayed by Megan and G Eazy. And she was taken to Twitter to Blast Megan, calling her subtly "dumb."

This is what Yasmin published yesterday. That's one of Megan's songs that he has in the background. The song talks about an unfaithful boyfriend, who loves to play with "thots,quot;.

The lyrics are:

You will do anything to get up in a safe, You'll be fucking anything you walk, you have that c * ck

Clearly, I was pointing this at Megan: