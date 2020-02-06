G-Eazy's girlfriend apparently calls Megan Thee Stallion a & # 39; Thot & # 39; for a smoking video

WENN / Instar / Avalon

The Yasmin Wijnaldum model shares on Instagram Stories a video of her throwing seductive glances at the camera with & # 39; Thot Box (Remix) & # 39; Hitmaka in the background.

Appears G-Eazy She already has a girlfriend and she is not taking her infamous video with Megan Thee Stallion good. Model Yasmin Wijnaldum He seemed to be calling the female MC through his recent Instagram Stories update.

In the video which has since been removed, the brunette beauty was playing with the butterfly filter in the app while casting some seductive glances at the camera. However, it was not his action that caught people's attention. It was the lyrics of the song she put in the background. "You'll do anything to get up in a safe / If you're fucking anything you walk, you have that shit," so it reads in some of the letters.

Given the time of publication, many could not help believing it was a mistake directed at Megan. "It is better to calm down or ride at dawn," a Megan fan came out in his defense, while another repeated: "I am a driver or I die for Megan, so what is good?" Another joked, "Girlfriend bothered you," while someone else couldn't believe what he was seeing, "Did this all end … GERALD? Good thing D should be fire because I don't see it."

Eazy and Megan launched Twitter on Monday morning, February 3, when the first posted on Instagram Stories a video of them hugging on a sofa while Megan sang ("High Fashion" by Roddy Ricch. Meanwhile, the rapper " I Mean It "was busy sucking his face and rubbing his thighs. In addition to adding fuel to romantic speculation, he shared an effusive post for Megan on Instagram.

However, Megan soon denied they were dating. "Lol, it's fine, now everyone has jokes, but I'm not fucking G-Eazy," he said on Twitter. When a fan asked him why Eazy was sucking "her makeup", she replied: "He likes Fenty."