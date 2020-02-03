G-Eazy stinks in the face of Megan Thee Stallion in a new Instagram video, Internet shudders

WENN / Avalon / Adriana M. Barraza

The video, which sees the rapper & # 39; No Limit & # 39; Sucking his face and rubbing his thighs, he surprises so many people that both begin to be a trend in social networks.

G-Eazy Y Megan Thee Stallion It has become official Instagram. Hours after rumors circulated that the two are dating, rapper "No Limit" confirmed the rumors by sharing on Instagram Stories a smoking video of him and Hot Girl Summer kissing, surprising almost everyone on the Internet.

In the video that has since gone viral, Eazy and Megan curled up on a couch while they were filming together while singing. Roddy ricch"High fashion". She wrapped her arm around her rapper boyfriend's neck while he sucked her face and rubbed her thighs. Megan then focused on her friend who started doing twerking.

Many people were so shocked by this development that both Eazy and Megan began to be popular on social networks. "Now, why did I just wake up from my incredible dream to see dizzying kisses at the Megan stallion …" wrote a Twitter user. "Sorry, dizzy, a man named * gerald earl gillum * had to rub megan's booty like THIS ?? GERALD?" Someone expressed his disbelief.

"Geezy and megan ??? Now I have to see how this turned out in the new episode of & # 39; 2020: S ** t Don & # 39; t Make No Sense & # 39;" joked another, while another He commented: "G eazy kissing in Megan on day 3 of the month of black history is sooo demonic, I suspect the government is involved." Others, meanwhile, decided to troll Halsey considering that he recently left with a fan shouting his ex's name during one of his shows.

<br />

Eazy and Megan first caused dating rumors when they were caught on camera getting comfortable at a pre-Super Bowl party in Miami over the weekend. Rapper "I Mean It" then fed the rumors by posting on his account a photo of rapper "Diamonds" along with a bunch of blue-hearted emoticons in the caption.