FY21 Sustainable Development Report Investor Webinar / Call

PERTH, Western Australia, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) is hosting an investor webinar and conference call to discuss the highlights of the FY21 Sustainable Development Report, which is anticipated for release around 8:30am AEST on Monday October 18, 2021.

CALL DETAILS

Australia: Monday October 18, 2021

              Perth – 8:00am

Sydney/Melbourne – 11:00am

Canada: Sunday October 17, 2021

Toronto – 8:00pm

Vancouver – 5:00pm

UK: Monday October 18, 2021

London – 1:00am

Register for the investor webinar at the link below: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_SeVglONFRsm86YEx3E6-KQ

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

To join the webinar via telephone, please use one of the following numbers and enter the Webinar ID: 832 9903 7483

For higher quality, dial a number based on your current location:

Location Australia Singapore Canada USA New Zealand United Kingdom
Dial in Number +61 8 7150 1149

+61 3 7018 2005

+65 3165 1065+1 778 907 2071+1 669 900 9128+64 9 884 6780+44 203 901 7895

International numbers available: https://zoom.us/zoomconference.

A recording of the conference call will be made available via Perseus’s website at perseusmining.com.

This announcement was approved for release by Jeff Quartermaine, Managing Director and CEO.

