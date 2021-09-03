FX treads water ahead of U.S. jobs report

Article content
Central European currencies were looking
for a direction on Friday ahead of a United States jobs report
that could give a sense of the timing and pace of tapering by
the Federal Reserve.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell has suggested an improvement in the
employment numbers is the remaining major prerequisite for
action, and such a move could damage risk appetite and demand
for emerging market currencies.
“If there is a positive surprise in the data … that would
certainly strengthen the dollar and as a result lead to a weaker

PLN,” said said Piotr Bartkiewicz, an economist at Pekao SA.
At 0858 GMT the zloty was little changed against the euro at
4.5126.
Central Europe’s most liquid currency approached the
psychologically important 4.50 level on Wednesday, hitting a
2-month peak after the highest inflation reading in two decades
raised expectations that rates would rise before the end of the
year.
“When it comes to the EUR/PLN pair, 4.50 is a very strong
technical resistance,” Bartkiewicz said.
The Czech crown was flat at 25.37 while the
Hungarian forint firmed 0.08% to 348.62.
The Polish 10-year bond yield stabilized at
1.958%, up less than 1 basis point on the day. Yields had risen
sharply this week on rate hike expectations.
“In the case of the Polish debt market, we are counting

primarily on calming the volatility, which was exceptionally
strong in the last two days considering the calm in core markets
at that time,” Bank Millennium said in a note.
The Czech 10-year yield was little changed at
1.815%.
Stocks were mixed, with the main index in Budapest
rising 0.30% while Warsaw’s WIG20 index fell 0.36%.
CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT
1058 CET
CURRENCI
ES
Latest Previous Daily Change
bid close change in 2021
Czech 25.3700 25.3700 +0.00% +3.39%
crown
Hungary 348.6200 348.8900 +0.08% +4.04%
forint
Polish 4.5126 4.5135 +0.02% +1.03%
zloty
Romanian 4.9415 4.9399 -0.03% -1.55%
leu
Croatian 7.4970 7.5005 +0.05% +0.67%
kuna
Serbian 117.4800 117.5800 +0.09% +0.08%
dinar
Note: calculated from 1800

daily CET
change
Latest Previous Daily Change
close change in 2021
Prague 1291.60 1291.060 +0.04% +25.75
0 %
Budapest 51983.15 51830.24 +0.30% +23.45
%
Warsaw 2383.21 2391.94 -0.36% +20.12
%
Bucharest 12267.18 12255.27 +0.10% +25.10
%
Ljubljana 1195.82 1190.83 +0.42% +32.74
%
Zagreb 1966.55 1966.01 +0.03% +13.07
%
Belgrade 802.22 803.24 -0.13% +7.16%
Sofia 563.39 562.77 +0.11% +25.89
%
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs Bund change
in
Czech spread
Republic
2-year 1.6530 0.0020 +238bp +1bps
s
5-year 1.7550 0.0000 +245bp +0bps
s
10-year 1.8150 -0.0020 +220bp +0bps
s
Poland
2-year 0.4860 -0.0630 +121bp -6bps
s
5-year 1.3110 0.0110 +200bp +1bps
s
10-year 1.9580 0.0080 +234bp +1bps
s
FORWARD
3×6 6×9 9×12 3M
interba
nk
Czech Rep
Hungary
Poland
Note: FRA are for ask prices
quotes
***************************************************
***********
(Editing by Alison Williams)
