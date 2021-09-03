FX treads water ahead of U.S. jobs report

Article content

Central European currencies were looking

for a direction on Friday ahead of a United States jobs report

that could give a sense of the timing and pace of tapering by

the Federal Reserve.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell has suggested an improvement in the

employment numbers is the remaining major prerequisite for

action, and such a move could damage risk appetite and demand

for emerging market currencies.

“If there is a positive surprise in the data … that would

certainly strengthen the dollar and as a result lead to a weaker