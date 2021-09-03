FX treads water ahead of U.S. jobs report

Central European currencies were looking

for a direction on Friday ahead of a United States jobs report

that could give a sense of the timing and pace of tapering by

the Federal Reserve.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell has suggested an improvement in the

employment numbers is the remaining major prerequisite for

action, and such a move could damage risk appetite and demand

for emerging market currencies.

“If there is a positive surprise in the data … that would

certainly strengthen the dollar and as a result lead to a weaker

PLN,” said said Piotr Bartkiewicz, an economist at Pekao SA.

At 0858 GMT the zloty was little changed against the euro at

4.5126.

Central Europe’s most liquid currency approached the

psychologically important 4.50 level on Wednesday, hitting a

2-month peak after the highest inflation reading in two decades

raised expectations that rates would rise before the end of the

year.

“When it comes to the EUR/PLN pair, 4.50 is a very strong

technical resistance,” Bartkiewicz said.

The Czech crown was flat at 25.37 while the

Hungarian forint firmed 0.08% to 348.62.

The Polish 10-year bond yield stabilized at

1.958%, up less than 1 basis point on the day. Yields had risen

sharply this week on rate hike expectations.

“In the case of the Polish debt market, we are counting

primarily on calming the volatility, which was exceptionally

strong in the last two days considering the calm in core markets

at that time,” Bank Millennium said in a note.

The Czech 10-year yield was little changed at

1.815%.

Stocks were mixed, with the main index in Budapest

rising 0.30% while Warsaw’s WIG20 index fell 0.36%.

