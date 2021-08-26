Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content Emerging market currencies were muted on Thursday against a steadying dollar, as the focus remained on an annual central banks’ symposium, while stocks tracked Asian units lower on rising cases of Delta coronavirus variant. The MSCI’s index for emerging market currencies struggled for direction, with the dollar gaining some ground. Investors eye the Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole symposium for clues about the timeline for tapering monetary stimulus. “Expectations of any significant policy announcement at the – virtual – Jackson Hole event are low,” said Bas van Geffen, senior macro strategist at Rabobank.

Article content “In fact, the market appears have added some speculation that the taper announcement could be delayed even further.” South Africa’s rand weakened 0.2%, lagging its peers in Europe, Middle East and Africa. Government bonds in Africa’s most industrialized economy also fell in early trading. The Russian rouble and the Turkish lira eked out gains. Russia’s central bank is set to publish a report on expectations on inflation — which were elevated recently — providing the bank with grounds to raise rates. Markets in Asia were on the back foot, as fears about the fast-spreading coronavirus variant dulled sentiment, with the MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan snapping a three-day winning streak.