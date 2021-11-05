Futurpreneur Receives $1 Million Investment From Government of Ontario

New Funding Announced in Fall Economic Statement Will Support Young Entrepreneurs Launching New Businesses and Contribute to Economic Recovery Across Ontario

TORONTO, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Futurpreneur is excited to announce a new funding partnership with the Government of Ontario, with a $1 million commitment in yesterday's Fall Economic Statement presented by Minister of Finance Peter Bethlenfalvy. This funding will directly support Futurpreneur's Startup Program, which has helped young entrepreneurs in Ontario launch more than 3,000 businesses across the province over the organization's 25-year history.

"Our Futurpreneur team is thrilled with the Government of Ontario's generous contribution of $1 million to help young entrepreneurs across Ontario launch their businesses at this crucial time," said Futurpreneur's CEO, Karen Greve Young. "I want to extend my gratitude to Minister Bethlenfalvy, Minister Fedeli, and Minister Tangri for this significant investment, which will enable Futurpreneur to meet the increased demand from young entrepreneurs for our financing and mentorship support. These entrepreneurs will play a vital role in our province's inclusive economic recovery in the months ahead." Through Futurpreneur's Startup Program, young entrepreneurs aged 18-39 can access pre-launch business planning support, up to $60,000 in collateral-free loan financing (including BDC matched funding), up to two years of mentorship and a range of business supports and programming. As Canada's only national non-profit organization focused on supporting young entrepreneurs with financing and mentorship to help them start and succeed, Futurpreneur's programming is unique in the startup ecosystem. In a recent survey, 87% of entrepreneur clients stated that they felt prepared when launching their businesses thanks to the skills they built and the financing and mentorship support they received from Futurpreneur.