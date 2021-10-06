Futures slide 1% over inflation concerns By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 29, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) – U.S. stock index futures fell about 1% in early New York hours on Wednesday as soaring oil prices fed into fears of higher inflation, while a stalemate continued in the U.S. Congress over the government debt ceiling.

Asian and European stocks fell earlier in the day as oil hit a multi-year high above $83 a barrel amid a rally in global energy prices, fuelling concerns that major central banks will tighten monetary policy to counter sharp price rises. [MKTS/GLOB]

All eyes will be on the U.S. private payrolls data, due at 8:15 a.m. ET. The numbers come ahead of the more comprehensive non-farm payrolls data on Friday, which is expected to cement the case for the Federal Reserve’s slowing of asset purchases.

Megacap technology stocks including Apple Inc (NASDAQ:), Facebook (NASDAQ:), Amazon (NASDAQ:) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:) fell more than 1% each in premarket trading after staging a strong rebound on Tuesday.

A stalemate over Republicans and Democrats about the debt limit showed no sign of abating, with President Joe Biden saying that his Democrats might make an exception to a U.S. Senate rule to allow them to extend the government’s borrowing authority without Republican help.

At 05:17 a.m. ET, were down 337 points, or 0.99%, were down 50.5 points, or 1.17%, and were down 196.75 points, or 1.34%.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR