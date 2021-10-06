Futures slide 1% over inflation concerns By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 29, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid



(Reuters) – U.S. stock index futures fell about 1% in early New York hours on Wednesday as soaring oil prices fed into fears of higher inflation, while a stalemate continued in the U.S. Congress over the government debt ceiling.

Asian and European stocks fell earlier in the day as oil hit a multi-year high above $83 a barrel amid a rally in global energy prices, fuelling concerns that major central banks will tighten monetary policy to counter sharp price rises. [MKTS/GLOB]

All eyes will be on the U.S. private payrolls data, due at 8:15 a.m. ET. The numbers come ahead of the more comprehensive non-farm payrolls data on Friday, which is expected to cement the case for the Federal Reserve’s slowing of asset purchases.

Megacap technology stocks including Apple Inc (NASDAQ:), Facebook (NASDAQ:), Amazon (NASDAQ:) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:) fell more than 1% each in premarket trading after staging a strong rebound on Tuesday.

A stalemate over Republicans and Democrats about the debt limit showed no sign of abating, with President Joe Biden saying that his Democrats might make an exception to a U.S. Senate rule to allow them to extend the government’s borrowing authority without Republican help.

At 05:17 a.m. ET, were down 337 points, or 0.99%, were down 50.5 points, or 1.17%, and were down 196.75 points, or 1.34%.