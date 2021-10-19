Futures rise as upbeat earnings boost risk appetite By Reuters

By Shreyashi Sanyal

(Reuters) – U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday as an upbeat profit forecast from Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:) added to the positive momentum in corporate earnings generated by big banks last week.

Johnson & Johnson’s shares rose 1.7% after it raised its 2021 adjusted profit forecast, even as it stuck to its outlook of $2.5 billion in sales from its COVID-19 vaccine this year.

Walmart (NYSE:) Inc’s shares rose 2% after Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) added the world’s largest retailer to its “Americas Conviction List”.

Large-cap technology and communications companies including Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:), Apple Inc (NASDAQ:), Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:), Alphabet (NASDAQ:) Inc and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:) all rose between 0.3% and 0.7%. Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:) rose 0.1% ahead of its quarterly results later in the day.

After forecast-beating results from big banks last week set a positive tone for this earnings season, investors now turn to results from companies that are more exposed to supply chain constraints, price rises and labor shortages.

Travelers (NYSE:) Cos Inc rose 2.7% after the property and casualty insurer beat estimates for third-quarter profit.

The is 1.3% away from a record-high hit in early September, as investors now hope that a continuous flow of better-than-expected earnings reports could push the market to new highs.

“Should we have another solid week of results, this may inject S&P 500 bulls with enough confidence to venture into uncharted territory beyond its all-time high,” wrote Lukman Otunuga, senior research analyst at FXTM in a client note.

Analysts now expect S&P 500 earnings to show a 32% rise from a year ago, according to Refinitiv data.

At 6:51 a.m. ET, were up 147 points, or 0.42%, were up 20 points, or 0.45%, and were up 51.5 points, or 0.34%.

