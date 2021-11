Futures muted ahead of inflation data, GE surges By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., November 8, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid



By Shreyashi Sanyal

(Reuters) – U.S. stock index futures traded flat on Tuesday in the run-up to the first of a couple of readings on inflation this week, while General Electric (NYSE:) surged on its plan to split into three public companies.

Data from the Labor Department due at 8:30 a.m. ET will likely show its producer price index for final demand rose 0.6% in October, with accelerating inflation and tighter monetary policy becoming a bigger concern for investors than the COVID-19 pandemic.

The and the Nasdaq closed at all-time highs on Monday for the eighth straight session, while the Dow clocked its second consecutive record closing high.

A better-than-expected earnings season, positive developments around COVID-19 antiviral pills and the loosening of travel curbs have recently helped the market continue its record run.

General Electric Co jumped 11.6% in premarket trading after the U.S. conglomerate said it would split itself into three companies focused on aviation, healthcare and power.

Tesla (NASDAQ:) Inc shares rose 1.4%, rebounding from a nearly 5% fall on Monday after Chief Executive Elon Musk’s Twitter (NYSE:) poll proposing to sell a tenth of his holdings garnered 57.9% vote in favor of the sale.

The proposal also raised questions about whether Musk may have violated his settlement with the U.S. securities regulator again.

At 6:50 a.m. ET, were down 25 points, or 0.07%, were up 1.5 points, or 0.03%, and were up 34.5 points, or 0.21%.

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:) slipped 3.1% after the online retail brokerage said a third party had obtained access to the email addresses of about five million of its customers in a security breach incident.

Zynga (NASDAQ:) Inc jumped 6.6% after the “FarmVille” creator beat quarterly net bookings estimates, while Tripadvisor Inc fell 7.4% after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings and announcing the departure of Chief Executive Stephen Kaufer.