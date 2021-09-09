Future’s FreeWishes Foundation Hosts Miami Benefit Concert for Haiti Relief

Future recently tapped into his humanitarian side and used his talents to bring awareness and funds to Haiti’s ongoing crisis. The rapper performed at a benefit concert this past weekend on behalf of his nonprofit FreeWishes Foundation. According to our sources, one hundred percent of the proceeds will be donated to Haiti restoration efforts.

“The least I can do is be of assistance to the people who have supported me unconditionally,” Future said. “Our foundation works all year around to assist local initiatives in Atlanta and around the country and we are excited about assisting Haiti.”

The benefit concert took place on September 3 in Miami, Florida. Future and other artists such as Kodak Black and Babyface Ray performed for a crowd at the Oasis Wynwood. The concert was hosted by industry strategist Karen Civil and media personality Supa Cindy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

The FreeWishes Foundation is a family affair for the award-winning rapper. Future, his mother Stephanie Wilburn and sister Tia Wilburn co-founded the nonprofit 11 years ago. Since then, the organization has provided children, families and others disenfranchised in Metro Atlanta with necessary resources. This includes “educational programs, scholarship campaigns, health and wellness outreach and financial support,” according to our source.

“It is very important for us to ensure that medical assistance, supplies and donations go directly to the people in need and nowhere else,” Stephanie Jester said.

FreeWishes Foundation partnered with global humanitarian aid organization Direct Relief to administer the restoration coins. Direct Relief allegedly has a 100% fundraising efficiency rating from Forbes. The organization thanked FreeWishes for their “incredible act of generosity” with the concert.

“Their support will translate directly into medications and supplies not otherwise available and keenly needed by Direct Relief’s partner health facilities providing essential care to people in Haiti in enormously tough circumstances,” Direct Relief President and CEO said.

As previously reported, Haiti was struck by a 7.2-magnitude earthquake in August. The natural disaster has reportedly claimed more than 2,000 lives and caused severe damage to homes and necessary facilities like hospitals.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Future’s FreeWishes Foundation Hosts Miami Benefit Concert for Haiti Relief appeared first on The Shade Room.