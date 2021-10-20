Futures flat on worries over supply chain disruptions; Netflix falls By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3
© Reuters. Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., October 18, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

By Devik Jain

(Reuters) – U.S. stock index futures were flat on Wednesday as investors weighed the impact of supply chain constraints and inflation on corporate earnings, while Netflix (NASDAQ:) shares remained sluggish after its quarterly report.

Netflix’s global sensation “Squid Game” helped lure more customers than expected, the world’s largest streaming service said as it predicted a packed lineup would further boost signups through the end of the year.

Its shares, however, fell 2.7% after hitting a record high earlier this month and gaining 18.2% year-to-date.

Analysts expect S&P 500 earnings to rise 32.4% from a year earlier, according to Refinitiv data, while also keeping a close eye on growth outlook from companies that are faced with rising costs, labor shortages and supply chain disruptions.

“Investor response to the latest set of earnings reports has been a touch hit and miss with supply chain issues dogging both Procter and Gamble and Philip Morris (NYSE:),” wrote Danni Hewson, financial analyst at AJ Bell in a client note.

Other mega cap technology and communication names were mixed in premarket trading. Facebook (NASDAQ:), up 0.6%, is planning to rebrand itself with new name that focuses on metaverse, according to the Verge.

Tesla (NASDAQ:) Inc edged 0.4% lower in the run up to its quarterly results after markets close, with investors awaiting details on its performance in China.

Anthem Inc rose 0.6% as the second largest health U.S. insurer raised its profit outlook for 2021 after beating third-quarter profit estimates.

United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:) gained 1.6% after the carrier reported a smaller quarterly loss than a year ago on travel rebound.

The benchmark is just 0.4% below its early September record close, while the average is 0.5% below its all-time high reached in mid-August.

U.S. stock indexes closed higher on Tuesday with the biggest boosts from the technology and healthcare sectors amid optimism about solid third-quarter earnings season.

Verizon (NYSE:) Communication, Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:), Tesla Inc, Kinder Morgan (NYSE:) and IBM (NYSE:) are set to report their earnings later in the day.

At 7:19 a.m. ET, were down 8 points, or 0.02%, were down 0.25 points, or 0.01%, and were up 10 points, or 0.06%.

Ford Motor (NYSE:) gained 1.9% after Credit Suisse (SIX:) upgraded the U.S. automaker’s stock to ‘outperform’ on EV transition.

Oil majors Exxon Mobil (NYSE:) and Chevron Corp (NYSE:) slipped 0.7% and 0.6%, respectively, tracking crude prices. [O/R/]

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR