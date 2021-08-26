Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content U.S. stock index futures edged lower on Thursday, a day after the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit record closing highs, as investors refrained from making big bets ahead of a barrage of economic data releases and the Federal Reserve’s policy summit. U.S. stocks have hit a series of record closing highs in the past few sessions, driven by a much stronger-than-expected earnings season and positive news about COVID-19 vaccinations. Among earnings-driven moves, cosmetics maker Coty gained 2.8% in premarket trading, while beauty chain Ulta Beauty Inc climbed 5.3%. Dollar General Corp, however, slipped 3.6% after it forecast annual profit below analysts’ estimates.

Article content Discount retailer Dollar Tree Inc, apparel retailers Abercrombie & Fitch Co and Gap Inc and PC makers Dell Technologies Inc and HP Inc are all set to report their quarterly results on Thursday. Investors will closely watch the Labor Department’s weekly jobless claims report, due at 08:30 a.m. ET, ahead of the Fed’s economic symposium in Jackson Hole on Friday, for clues on the timing of the paring of its bond purchases program. Strategists have projected the benchmark S&P 500 to end the year at 4,500 points, essentially unchanged, expecting the economic recovery as well as earnings growth to lose momentum amid a spike in coronavirus cases and a wind-down of stimulus. The Bank of Korea raised its policy rate off a record low on Thursday – the first central bank of a major Asian economy to do so – in a transition away from pandemic-era stimulus.