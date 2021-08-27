Futures edge higher as investors look to Powell’s speech

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content U.S. stock index futures inched higher on Friday ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech that could offer clues on when the central bank will start winding down its stimulus. Oil majors Exxon Mobil, Chevron Corp and Schlumberger NV rose between 0.6% and 1.4%, tracking crude prices, while big banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co , were up about 0.4%. Wall Street’s main indexes slipped from all-time closing highs on Thursday on concerns over developments in Afghanistan and hawkish signals from Fed officials.

Article content In an exclusive interview to Reuters, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, who is a voting member of the policy setting committee, said it would be “reasonable” to trim bond purchases beginning in October if strong job gains continue. Powell, who is due to speak via webcast at 10 a.m. ET (1400 GMT) at the annual Jackson Hole economic conference, may acknowledge the economy’s progress toward full employment, and likely provide new hints about slowing the $120 billion in monthly asset purchases, with an announcement expected before the end of 2021, possibly as early as next month. A strong corporate earnings recovery and hopes of a vaccine-driven economic rebound have pushed U.S. stocks to record levels in recent sessions, but soaring cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 have clouded economic outlook.