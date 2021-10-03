Futures-based Bitcoin ETF has ‘75% chance of approval’ in October — analyst By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3
© Reuters.

A (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF) has a 75% chance of being approved this month — in some form.

In comments this weekend, Eric Balchunas, senior ETF analyst for Bloomberg, said that United States Bitcoin futures ETFs were “likely on schedule” for the regulatory green light.

Purpose Bitcoin ETF chart. Source: Bybt