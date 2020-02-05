Future's 17-year-old son faces up to 20 years in prison for gang-related crimes!

Jakobi Wilburn, 17, of Future, faces up to 20 years in prison after he was found in possession of a weapon.

According to Bossip, Jacobi was arrested late last month on charges that include criminal gang activity, criminal raid and altered identification of a firearm.

The publication reports that the accusation of "altered identification of a firearm,quot; is due to Jakobi allegedly found in possession of a weapon with scratched serial numbers. Despite being a minor, Georgia laws dictate that 17-year-olds can be charged as adults.

These are the first charges Jakobi has faced, which should be a good omen for him when he appears before a judge.

At present, his father Future is being criticized by two of his alleged moms after he refused to take a paternity test to prove that he fathered his children. She is currently suing Eliza Reign, one of the women for defamation of character and emotional distress, after she talked about her bedroom skills with ONSITE.