Future's 17-year-old son faces up to 20 years in prison for gang-related crimes!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7
Logo

Jakobi Wilburn, 17, of Future, faces up to 20 years in prison after he was found in possession of a weapon.

According to Bossip, Jacobi was arrested late last month on charges that include criminal gang activity, criminal raid and altered identification of a firearm.

The publication reports that the accusation of "altered identification of a firearm,quot; is due to Jakobi allegedly found in possession of a weapon with scratched serial numbers. Despite being a minor, Georgia laws dictate that 17-year-olds can be charged as adults.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here