Future accusations allege Baby Mama of defamation and invasion of privacy

WENN / Instagram / PNP

When filing a lawsuit against Eliza Seraphin, the rapper of & # 39; Low Life & # 39; He states that he shared intimate details about his time together in an effort to ensure custody in cash.

Up News Info –

Rapper Future She is suing the alleged mother of one of her seven children for talking about her sex life.

The success creator of "Low Life" claims that Eliza Seraphin has defamed him and invaded his privacy by sharing intimate details about his time together in an effort to ensure cash custody.

%MINIFYHTML84ec2818ecf9c3f8e9ed67e5e7f42c7911% %MINIFYHTML84ec2818ecf9c3f8e9ed67e5e7f42c7912%

According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Future admits that he had a sexual relationship with the plaintiff from 2016 to 2018, but insists that he would never have slept with her if he knew she would tell everything.

Future claims Eliza gave a vivid description of her genitals during an interview with Rah ali She also posted on Instagram.

<br />

As for the defamation claim, the rap star alleges that she spread lies about him hiring someone to kill her, because she would not agree to abort.