FUSE, KDA, and MANA Are the Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko By CoinQuora

FUSE, KDA, and MANA Are the Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko



As the global market cap hits 3T, many tokens are currently soaring.

Fuse (FUSE), Kadena (KDA), and Decentraland (MANA) are the most searched cryptos on CoinGecko.

One of the largest cryptocurrency data collectors, CoinGecko lists Fuse (FUSE), Kadena (KDA), and Decentraland (MANA) as the top three trending searches on their website. This means many crypto enthusiasts, investors, and prospective investors want to know more about these tokens.

CoinGecko is one of the earliest crypto data aggregators that track token and crypto exchanges. Founded back in 2014, Coingecko currently tracks 10,693 coins and 521 exchanges. CoinGecko has become one of the most visited sites for crypto investors, analysts, and those looking to invest in crypto.

Launched in 2019, Fuse (FUSE) is a mobile money network that aims to replace VISA, PayPal (NASDAQ:), Stripe, and Square. FUSE currently sells at $0.422482 per unit, representing a 66.3% rise in the last 24 hours. market cap of $53,242,375 and has a trading volume of $5,501,65.

Kadena’s (KDA) price has gone parabolic over the previous month, trading near $26 with a market capitalization of $3.4 billion and a trading volume of almost $149,479,755. Kadena is now the 62nd most valuable digital asset on CoinGecko. At press time, KDA is down 9.1% and currently trades at $21.93.

Decentraland (MANA) which ranks 44th, is up 28.4% in the last 24 hours and trades at $3.70. The total 24-hour market cap is $4,871,517,989 and has a trading volume of over $7.7 billion. While the price of MANA is surging many are hoping to see the crypto reach the $4.11 mark it attained on October 3. Even more, surpass it to record a new ATH.

Continue reading on CoinQuora