Funds managed by Apollo affiliates to buy a Mitsubishi Chemicals unit By Reuters

(Reuters) – U.S. private equity firm Apollo Global Management (NYSE:) said funds managed by its affiliates entered a deal to buy the Thermal and Emission Control Materials business of Japan’s advanced materials producer Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation.
The deal, which is expected to close by March 20222, marks Apollo’s second private equity fund investment in Japan, it said in a statement without disclosing any financial details.
