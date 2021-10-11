Fundraising by China property trust products slump amid Evergrande woes – media

Article content

SHANGHAI — Fundraising by Chinese property trust products tumbled over 40% in September from a month earlier, official Shanghai Securities News reported on Monday, as China Evergrande Group’s troubles further dampen investor appetite toward the struggling sector.

Newly-launched real estate trust products raised 16.2 billion yuan from investors in September, down 44.8% from the previous month, the newspaper said, citing data from investment advisory Usetrust. That follows a 24% decline in August, and a 25% fall in July.