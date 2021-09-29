Fumio Kishida wins vote to become Japanese ruling party leader, PM

Article content TOKYO — Fumio Kishida, a former foreign minister, on Wednesday won the race to lead Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) party and become the next prime minister. The soft-spoken Kishida, 64, won a run-off against vaccine minister Taro Kono with 257 votes to 170. Here are some reactions to the news. KOICHI NAKANO, POLITICAL SCIENCE PROFESSOR, SOPHIA UNIVERSITY “We know who will continue to hold power in the LDP – it’s (former premier Shinzo) Abe and (Finance Minister Taro) Aso and the right wing. There is no mood for generational change.”

Article content “A whole month of monopoly over TV and newspaper coverage in the run-up to the election cannot be bad for the LDP but the underwhelming result will dampen the celebratory mood quickly, possibly. The opposition must be relieved that they don’t have to fight against the darling of television (Kono).” “Kishida’s showing was respectable even among the rank and file members, so much so that he came out ahead in the first round, which no one expected.” JEFFREY HORNUNG, RAND CORPORATION “I don’t expect any big changes in foreign policy. The changes, where they occur, will likely be on the margins and in terms of style. Kishida will continue to prioritize the alliance and find ways to strengthen it: free and open Indo-Pacific will continue to be a mainstay of Japan’s diplomatic toolkit in its outreach to the region; and he will continue to take a hard position against China.”