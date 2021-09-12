Full List Of Stars Who Won At Video Music Awards – Hollywood Life

The biggest night in music has arrived. The 2021 VMAs took place on September 12, and many of your faves walked away with a “Moon Person”. Find out all the winners here.
We’re back in business, people!
The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards kicked off on September 12, 2021, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City, for the first time in eight years, ready to wow the world with excellent performances and high-energy appearances. The biggest stars will be out to celebrate the best music videos of the year from artists in every genre imaginable: pop, rock, rap, hip hop, and country. But who will be the big winner?
Justin Bieber leads the pack this year with a whopping seven nominations in top categories like Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Best Pop. Megan Thee Stallion is right on his heels with six, most of which recognize her “WAP” collaboration with Cardi B. But the race is tight right behind them: Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, and Lil Nas X all have five noms in competing categories. It’s really anyone’s time to shine – or not!
But it was Olivia who won the first award of the night, accepting the honor live on the VMAs red carpet. She snagged her very first Moonperson for Best Push Performance for her 2021 smash, “Drivers License”. “It’s so heavy,” Olivia said as she was handed the award. :I have no upper body strength.” As she accepted the award, she had a special message just for her fans. “I couldn’t be more grateful. All of this is because of you guys.”
Throughout the night, we’ll be updated the list below as winners are announced. Will it be the Biebs or with the ladies of WAP win out? Check back here for the final score!
Video of the Year
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion: “WAP” – Atlantic Records
DJ Khaled ft. Drake: “Popstar” (Starring Justin Bieber) – OVO / We The Best / Epic Records
Doja Cat ft. SZA: “Kiss Me More” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Ed Sheeran: “Bad Habits” – Atlantic Records
Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Columbia Records
The Weeknd: “Save Your Tears” – XO / Republic Records
Artist of the Year
Ariana Grande – Republic Records
Doja Cat – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Justin Bieber – Def Jam
Megan Thee Stallion – 300 Entertainment
Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records
Taylor Swift – Republic Records
Song of the Year
24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior: “Mood” – Records LLC / Columbia Records
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic: “Leave the Door Open” – Aftermath Entertainment / Atlantic Records
BTS: “Dynamite” – Bighit Music
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion: “WAP” – Atlantic Records
Dua Lipa: “Levitating” – Warner Records
Olivia Rodrigo: “Drivers License” – Geffen Records
Best New Artist
24kGoldn – Records LLC / Columbia Records
Giveon – Epic Records / Not So Fast
The Kid Laroi – Columbia Records
Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records
Polo G – Columbia Records
Saweetie – Warner Records
Push Performance of the Year
Wallows: “Are You Bored Yet?” – Atlantic Records
Ashnikko: “Daisy” – Warner Records
Saint Jhn: “Gorgeous” – Godd Complexx / HITCO
24kGoldn: “Coco” – Records LLC / Columbia Records
JC Stewart: “Break My Heart” – Elektra Music Group
Latto: “Sex Lies” – RCA Records
Madison Beer: “Selfish” – Epic Records / Sing It Loud
The Kid Laroi: “Without You” – Columbia Records
Olivia Rodrigo: “Drivers License” – Geffen Records
Girl in Red: “Serotonin” – World in Red / AWAL
Fousheé: “My Slime” – RCA Records
Jxdn: “Think About Me” – DTA Records / Elektra Music Group
Best Collaboration
24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior: “Mood” – Records LLC / Columbia Records
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion: “WAP” – Atlantic Records
Doja Cat ft. SZA: “Kiss Me More” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Drake ft. Lil Durk: “Laugh Now Cry Later” – OVO / Republic Records
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon: “Peaches” – Def Jam
Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa: “Prisoner” – RCA Records
Best Pop
Ariana Grande: “Positions” – Republic Records
Billie Eilish: “Therefore I Am” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
BTS: “Butter” – Bighit Music
Harry Styles: “Treat People With Kindness” – Columbia Records
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon: “Peaches” – Def Jam
Olivia Rodrigo: “Good 4 U” – Geffen Records
Shawn Mendes: “Wonder” – Island Records
Taylor Swift: “Willow” – Republic Records
Best Hip-Hop
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion: “WAP” – Atlantic Records
Drake ft. Lil Durk: “Laugh Now Cry Later” – OVO / Republic Records
Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion: “On Me (remix)” – Quality Control / Motown
Moneybagg Yo – “Said Sum” – N-Less Entertainment / Interscope Records
Polo G: “Rapstar” – Columbia Records
Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A.: “Franchise” – Cactus Jack / Epic Records
Best Rock
Evanescence: “Use My Voice” – BMG
Foo Fighters: “Shame Shame” – Roswell Records / RCA Records
John Mayer: “Last Train Home” – Columbia Records
The Killers: “My Own Soul’s Warning” – Island
Kings Of Leon: “The Bandit” – RCA Records
Lenny Kravitz: “Raise Vibration” – Roxie Records / BMG
Best Alternative
Bleachers: “Stop Making This Hurt” – RCA Records
Glass Animals: “Heat Waves” – Republic Records
Imagine Dragons: “Follow You” – Kidinakorner / Interscope Records
Machine Gun Kelly ft. Blackbear: “My Ex’s Best Friend” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records
Twenty One Pilots: “Shy Away” – Fueled By Ramen
Willow ft. Travis Barker: “Transparent Soul” – MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation
Best Latin
Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez: “Dákiti” – The Orchard
Billie Eilish & Rosalía: “Lo Vas A Olvidar” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Black Eyed Peas and Shakira: “Girl Like Me” – Epic Records
Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy: “Un Die (One Day)” – Universal Music Latino / Neon16
Karol G: “Bichota” – Universal Music Latino
Maluma: “Hawái” – Sony Music US Latin
Best R&B
Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Saint Jhn, WizKid: “Brown Skin Girl” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic: “Leave the Door Open” – Aftermath Entertainment / Atlantic Records
Chris Brown and Young Thug: “Go Crazy” – Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA Records
Giveon: “Heartbreak Anniversary” – Epic Records / Not So Fast
H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown: “Come Through” – MBK Entertainment / RCA Records
SZA: “Good Days” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
Best K-pop
(G)I-DLE: “Dumdi Dumdi” – Republic Records
Blackpink and Selena Gomez: “Ice Cream” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records
BTS – “Butter” – Bighit Music
Monsta X: “Gambler” – Starship Entertainment
Seventeen: “Ready to love” – Pledis Entertainment
Twice: “Alcohol-Free” – JYP Entertainment Company
Video For Good
Billie Eilish: “Your Power” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Demi Lovato: “Dancing With the Devil” – Island
H.E.R.: “Fight For You” – MBK Entertainment / RCA Records
Kane Brown: “Worldwide Beautiful” – Sony Music Nashville / RCA Records
Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Columbia Records
Pharrell Williams ft. Jay-Z: “Entrepreneur” – Columbia Records
Best Direction
Billie Eilish: “Your Power” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Directed by: Billie Eilish
DJ Khaled ft. Drake: “Popstar (Starring Justin Bieber)” – OVO / We The Best / Epic Records – Directed by: Julien Christian Lutz aka Director X
Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Columbia Records – Directed by: Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino
Taylor Swift: “Willow” – Republic Records – Directed by: Taylor Swift
Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A: “Franchise” – Cactus Jack / Epic Records – Directed by: Travis Scott
Tyler, The Creator: “Lumberjack” – Columbia Records – Directed by: Wolf Haley