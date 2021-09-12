Full List Of Stars Who Won At Video Music Awards – Hollywood Life

The biggest night in music has arrived. The 2021 VMAs took place on September 12, and many of your faves walked away with a “Moon Person”. Find out all the winners here.

We’re back in business, people!

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards kicked off on September 12, 2021, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City, for the first time in eight years, ready to wow the world with excellent performances and high-energy appearances. The biggest stars will be out to celebrate the best music videos of the year from artists in every genre imaginable: pop, rock, rap, hip hop, and country. But who will be the big winner?

Justin Bieber leads the pack this year with a whopping seven nominations in top categories like Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Best Pop. Megan Thee Stallion is right on his heels with six, most of which recognize her “WAP” collaboration with Cardi B. But the race is tight right behind them: Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, and Lil Nas X all have five noms in competing categories. It’s really anyone’s time to shine – or not!

But it was Olivia who won the first award of the night, accepting the honor live on the VMAs red carpet. She snagged her very first Moonperson for Best Push Performance for her 2021 smash, “Drivers License”. “It’s so heavy,” Olivia said as she was handed the award. :I have no upper body strength.” As she accepted the award, she had a special message just for her fans. “I couldn’t be more grateful. All of this is because of you guys.”

Throughout the night, we’ll be updated the list below as winners are announced. Will it be the Biebs or with the ladies of WAP win out? Check back here for the final score!

Video of the Year

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion: “WAP” – Atlantic Records

DJ Khaled ft. Drake: “Popstar” (Starring Justin Bieber) – OVO / We The Best / Epic Records

Doja Cat ft. SZA: “Kiss Me More” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Ed Sheeran: “Bad Habits” – Atlantic Records

Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Columbia Records

The Weeknd: “Save Your Tears” – XO / Republic Records

Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande – Republic Records

Doja Cat – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Justin Bieber – Def Jam

Megan Thee Stallion – 300 Entertainment

Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records

Taylor Swift – Republic Records

Song of the Year

24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior: “Mood” – Records LLC / Columbia Records

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic: “Leave the Door Open” – Aftermath Entertainment / Atlantic Records

BTS: “Dynamite” – Bighit Music

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion: “WAP” – Atlantic Records

Dua Lipa: “Levitating” – Warner Records

Olivia Rodrigo: “Drivers License” – Geffen Records

Best New Artist

24kGoldn – Records LLC / Columbia Records

Giveon – Epic Records / Not So Fast

The Kid Laroi – Columbia Records

Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records

Polo G – Columbia Records

Saweetie – Warner Records

Push Performance of the Year

Wallows: “Are You Bored Yet?” – Atlantic Records

Ashnikko: “Daisy” – Warner Records

Saint Jhn: “Gorgeous” – Godd Complexx / HITCO

24kGoldn: “Coco” – Records LLC / Columbia Records

JC Stewart: “Break My Heart” – Elektra Music Group

Latto: “Sex Lies” – RCA Records

Madison Beer: “Selfish” – Epic Records / Sing It Loud

The Kid Laroi: “Without You” – Columbia Records

Olivia Rodrigo: “Drivers License” – Geffen Records

Girl in Red: “Serotonin” – World in Red / AWAL

Fousheé: “My Slime” – RCA Records

Jxdn: “Think About Me” – DTA Records / Elektra Music Group

Best Collaboration

24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior: “Mood” – Records LLC / Columbia Records

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion: “WAP” – Atlantic Records

Doja Cat ft. SZA: “Kiss Me More” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Drake ft. Lil Durk: “Laugh Now Cry Later” – OVO / Republic Records

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon: “Peaches” – Def Jam

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa: “Prisoner” – RCA Records

Best Pop

Ariana Grande: “Positions” – Republic Records

Billie Eilish: “Therefore I Am” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

BTS: “Butter” – Bighit Music

Harry Styles: “Treat People With Kindness” – Columbia Records

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon: “Peaches” – Def Jam

Olivia Rodrigo: “Good 4 U” – Geffen Records

Shawn Mendes: “Wonder” – Island Records

Taylor Swift: “Willow” – Republic Records

Best Hip-Hop

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion: “WAP” – Atlantic Records

Drake ft. Lil Durk: “Laugh Now Cry Later” – OVO / Republic Records

Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion: “On Me (remix)” – Quality Control / Motown

Moneybagg Yo – “Said Sum” – N-Less Entertainment / Interscope Records

Polo G: “Rapstar” – Columbia Records

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A.: “Franchise” – Cactus Jack / Epic Records

Best Rock

Evanescence: “Use My Voice” – BMG

Foo Fighters: “Shame Shame” – Roswell Records / RCA Records

John Mayer: “Last Train Home” – Columbia Records

The Killers: “My Own Soul’s Warning” – Island

Kings Of Leon: “The Bandit” – RCA Records

Lenny Kravitz: “Raise Vibration” – Roxie Records / BMG

Best Alternative

Bleachers: “Stop Making This Hurt” – RCA Records

Glass Animals: “Heat Waves” – Republic Records

Imagine Dragons: “Follow You” – Kidinakorner / Interscope Records

Machine Gun Kelly ft. Blackbear: “My Ex’s Best Friend” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records

Twenty One Pilots: “Shy Away” – Fueled By Ramen

Willow ft. Travis Barker: “Transparent Soul” – MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation

Best Latin

Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez: “Dákiti” – The Orchard

Billie Eilish & Rosalía: “Lo Vas A Olvidar” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Black Eyed Peas and Shakira: “Girl Like Me” – Epic Records

Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy: “Un Die (One Day)” – Universal Music Latino / Neon16

Karol G: “Bichota” – Universal Music Latino

Maluma: “Hawái” – Sony Music US Latin

Best R&B

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Saint Jhn, WizKid: “Brown Skin Girl” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic: “Leave the Door Open” – Aftermath Entertainment / Atlantic Records

Chris Brown and Young Thug: “Go Crazy” – Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA Records

Giveon: “Heartbreak Anniversary” – Epic Records / Not So Fast

H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown: “Come Through” – MBK Entertainment / RCA Records

SZA: “Good Days” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

Best K-pop

(G)I-DLE: “Dumdi Dumdi” – Republic Records

Blackpink and Selena Gomez: “Ice Cream” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records

BTS – “Butter” – Bighit Music

Monsta X: “Gambler” – Starship Entertainment

Seventeen: “Ready to love” – Pledis Entertainment

Twice: “Alcohol-Free” – JYP Entertainment Company

Video For Good

Billie Eilish: “Your Power” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Demi Lovato: “Dancing With the Devil” – Island

H.E.R.: “Fight For You” – MBK Entertainment / RCA Records

Kane Brown: “Worldwide Beautiful” – Sony Music Nashville / RCA Records

Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Columbia Records

Pharrell Williams ft. Jay-Z: “Entrepreneur” – Columbia Records

Best Direction

Billie Eilish: “Your Power” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Directed by: Billie Eilish

DJ Khaled ft. Drake: “Popstar (Starring Justin Bieber)” – OVO / We The Best / Epic Records – Directed by: Julien Christian Lutz aka Director X

Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Columbia Records – Directed by: Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino

Taylor Swift: “Willow” – Republic Records – Directed by: Taylor Swift

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A: “Franchise” – Cactus Jack / Epic Records – Directed by: Travis Scott

Tyler, The Creator: “Lumberjack” – Columbia Records – Directed by: Wolf Haley