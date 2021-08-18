Full-Length Trailer For ‘Dear White People’ Drops And It’s A Musical 90s Throwback!

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Roommates, it’s been a long wait, but Netflix’s hit series “Dear White People” is finally back for its fourth and final season—but this time the drama at Winchester University is turned into a musical filled with 90s hits! The final season of Netflix’s hit series “Dear White People” officially drops on September 22nd and it looks like things have definitely changed for our favorite group of college students.

“Dear White People’s” final season will be comprised of 10 episodes that set in the form of a 90s-inspired musical, while the crew prepares themselves for graduation.

The musical final season is described as follows:

“Set against the backdrop of senior year at Winchester as well as a not-so-distant, post-pandemic future, “Dear White People” Vol. 4 finds our characters looking back at the most formative (and theatrical) year of their lives. Both an Afro-futuristic and 90s-inspired musical event, “Dear White People” Vol. 4 is a can’t-miss, farewell experience with one pitch-perfect promise: sometimes the only way to move forward is to throw it back.”

As we previously reported back in October 2019, it was formally announced that the series would officially end with its fourth season.

In response to news of the final season, series creator Justin Simien had this to say:

“I’m so grateful my little indie-that-could has made it to four seasons at Netflix! This show, along with the many talented storytellers it has brought into my orbit, has changed my life and I can’t wait to create a celebratory final volume befitting such a transformative experience.”

“Dear White People” was a television adaptation of the 2013 indie film of the same name that starred actress Tess Thompson is the lead role. Both the film and the series explored themes of social injustice, cultural bias, political correctness (or lack thereof) and activism in the millennial age.

