Full Cast Is Confirmed To Return & More – Hollywood Life

The ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ cast members ‘began filming last Tuesday’ and are ‘picking up right where they left off,’ one source EXCLUSIVELY told HL.

It looks like Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans can rejoice about the upcoming 12th season, which has reportedly already started filming and is bringing back the full cast, including Kathy Hilton. “The ladies began filming last Tuesday,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife before touching upon Erika Jayne‘s storyline, which heavily covered her legal woes last season. “They are picking up right where they left off with the Erika story line but she also will be trying to have a lighter and fun season as much as she possibly can.”

“Producers didn’t want to miss anything with Erika. All of the ladies are returning including Kathy as a friend,” the source continued. “She really enjoyed her experience more than she thought she would and she will never be full-time. She’s really glad she did the show. As of now, nobody new has been introduced to the group and it’s looking like it’ll be the same cast.”

That cast recently sat down for the four-part RHOBH reunion, which has been airing on Bravo and giving fans glimpses into the 11th season’s background stories and more. Erika’s storyline was an intense one throughout the episodes and focused a lot on her legal struggles after her divorce from husband Tom Girardi, 82. Although Erika filed for divorce in Nov. 2020, she and Tom were sued for allegedly faking their divorce to embezzle money that was originally intended for Tom’s clients — some of which were victims of the 2018 Boeing plane crash.

The reality star spoke more about her marriage and the divorce on the RHOBH reunion, including why she didn’t initially proceed to divorce Tom when she found out about his infidelity. “I said to Tom if you are in love with someone else, divorce me,” she told Andy Cohen on part 2 of the reunion. “He said nothing. If you are in love with someone else, don’t make me a bad guy.” She also claimed that Tom was unfaithful to her for “years” with at least three mistresses during their marriage.

Before our latest season 12 report and after some of Erika’s claims on the RHOBH reunion, cast member Kyle Richards said Erika’s co-stars also “had to go in hard” on her when they discussed her drama during the special. “I think the fact that it’s four parts speaks volumes,” Kyle EXCLUSIVELY told HL at the Wacoal and Susan G. Komen Foundation Luncheon in West Hollywood on Oct. 13. “A lot of questions get answered. Andy really had to go in hard on Erika. He had to. We had to. We all knew he had to. Even at times, it was very uncomfortable. It’s always awkward, but even sometimes I was like, ‘Oh my gosh. This is really awkward.’”

A release date for the 12th season of RHOBH has yet to be announced but we look forward to seeing more headline-making stories from the enticing cast!