Fuel-cell truck maker Hyzon rejects short-seller report, calls its inaccurate

Fuel-cell truck maker Hyzon Motors Inc on Tuesday rejected a report by Blue Orca, saying it was inaccurate and misleading, and was solely intended to generate profits for the short seller.

Hyzon shares, which have slumped 35% since the publication of the report last week, rose as much as 16%.

Blue Orca https://static1.squarespace.com/static/5a81b554be42d6b09e19fc09/t/61530030593dd86e7025333e/1632829490443/Blue+Orca+Short+Hyzon+Motors+Inc+(NASDAQ+HYZN).pdf had said in the report that it had taken a short position in the stock, alleging that Hyzon’s largest customer Shanghai HongYun was a “fake company” that was formed just days before an announcement of a deal to supply up to 500 fuel-cell vehicles.