FUCHS Group announces new design for automotive lubricants: better orientation, better handling, gentler use of resources

MANNHEIM, Germany — The FUCHS Group, which operates globally in the lubricants industry, brings new small packs for the automotive sector onto the market, maximizing customer benefits: new labels for better orientation, ergonomic design for better handling, and gentle on resources thanks to the use of recycled material. The new small packs will be implemented gradually in the FUCHS companies from November 15, 2021.

Article content

The range of lubricant products in the automotive sector is enormous – and for customers it’s getting harder and harder to find what they need. The new small packs for all automotive FUCHS product brands – TITAN, AGRIFARM, MAINTAIN, PLANTO, and SILKOLENE – rise to this challenge: The Group has optimized its small packs globally for the quantities 1, 4, and 5 liters, not just visually but also in terms of handling and environmental friendliness. “The unique new design makes it easier for our customers to choose the right product, improves user-friendliness, and saves on resources,” sums up Krisztián Rada, Head of Automotive Aftermarket Division.

Easy to choose

The new clearly structured design of the labels enables customers to identify all the relevant information at a glance. Colors, images, and pictograms help with orientation. For instance, the quality levels of the products are clearly indicated by the color codes gold, silver, and bronze. The most important information the customer needs to know about the lubricant is given in concise and comprehensible way, such as the viscosity of the product and area of application – for cars, trucks, or tractors.

Easy to use

The new ergonomically shaped bottles are easy to open without tools, fit better in the hand, and are easier for the user to handle. For example, the enlarged opening of the bottle and an optimized neck design allow accurate filling with no drops. Two handles make the 4 and 5-liter bottles more comfortable to carry and facilitate filling. What’s more, the new tamper-resistant cap ensures that the bottle has not been opened before and that if FUCHS is written on it, there is FUCHS inside it.

Easy on the environment :

FUCHS has been pursuing its sustainability strategy for almost ten years now, with the objective of carbon neutrality according to the “avoid – reduce – compensate” principle. As such, all FUCHS lubricants in the Group’s plants are produced carbon-neutrally. The bottle material of the new small packs consists of up to 30 percent recycled material (PCR) and is 100-percent recyclable. The improved bottle shape of the bottle also makes it possible to pour out even the smallest remaining volume of fluid, allowing complete emptying of the bottles. “Our new small packs are not just intended to be more user-friendly but also contribute to avoiding waste, enable materials to be recycled, and help to reduce carbon footprints. FUCHS will continue to work toward making our packaging continuously more sustainable in the future, too,” says Markus Garb, Vice President Sustainability, stating a further objective of the innovation.