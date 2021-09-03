FuboTV Gains on Getting Mobile Event Wagering License in Arizona By Investing.com

© Reuters.



By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – Fubotv stock (NYSE:) rose more than 3% in Friday’s premarket session as its subsidiary, Fubo Gaming, secured a license in Arizona to offer mobile event wagering within the state.

The company said it has signed a market access agreement with the Ak-Chin Indian Community for its Arizona foray.

This is the second state license for the company, after Iowa’s. The license comes ahead of the company’s launch of its mobile sportsbook, Fubo Sportsbook, in the fourth quarter.

Fubo Sportsbook will allow fans to make bets while they watch their sports.

Fubo Gaming has also entered into market access agreements in Pennsylvania through The Cordish Companies as well as Indiana and New Jersey through Caesars (NASDAQ:) Entertainment.