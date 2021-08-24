FTX’s Bankman-Fried remains cautious about nascent NFT space By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

FTX’s Bankman-Fried remains cautious about nascent NFT space

In an interview with CNBC’s Street Signs Asia released Tuesday, Sam Bankman-Fried expressed optimistic caution surrounding the pace of nonfungible tokens’ (NFT) growth over the last year, warning investors that they could become vulnerable to the volatile market dynamics if improperly educated in the space. The 29-year-old crypto entrepreneur and founder of trading company Alameda Research and crypto derivatives exchange FTX intimated that conversions have occurred with his own clients regarding their intent to purchase digital assets, but those same clients can become tentative when challenged on the genuine utility of their new asset. Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph